Barnes County North volleyball hosted the Carrington Cardinals this week for a District 5 matchup. the Bison, looor their first win of the season, while Carrington came in with an 8-6-2 overall record.
In the beginning of the first set, BCN was in a groove. The Bison quickly jumped to a 6-1 lead over the Cardinals, but Carrington came back to tie it up at 7. The two traded points, tying the score at 8 and 9, before the Cardinals took off. The rest of the set, Carrington outscored the Bison 16-5 to win 25-14.
Read the full story in your October 8th-10th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.