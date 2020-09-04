Barnes County North took on Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page in Class B varsity volleyball this week. The game was intense, pushed to five sets after scoring went back and forth between the battling teams.
FSHP Spartans took Set 1 with a 25-17 score, but the Bison fought hard and clawed into the lead in Set 2, coming away with a 25-23 victory. Set 3 was another heart-pounder, but the Bison carried their momentum to the end once again, taking the set 25-21.
