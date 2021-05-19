Barnes County North High School students participated in the recent NASP National Archery Tournament. Unlike previous years, this nationals tournament was held on a virtual platform. Here are the BCN results:
3D – possible 300 points
Casey Everson, 284 – placed 74th out of 765 shooters
Jordan Carlson, 283 – placed 85th out of 765 shooters
Melonie Lee, 275 – placed 147th out of 729 shooters
