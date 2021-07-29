Fargo, ND – After going 4-2 on their road trip, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (37-27) returned to Newman Outdoor Field and opened their three-game series against Lincoln with a 6-4 win over the Saltdogs in front of 3,372 fans on Tuesday night. The RedHawks fell behind 4-1, but scored five runs in the sixth inning and held on to win, improving to 24-10 at home this season.
The RedHawks didn’t open the scoring until the third inning, when Manuel Boscan (2-for-5, 2 RBIs, run scored) hit an RBI-triple after a double by Correlle Prime (3-for-5, two runs scored). Dylan Kelly hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning and led the RedHawks with 3 RBIs in the win. Second baseman Jordan George was 2-for-2 with three walks and a run scored.
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 29th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.