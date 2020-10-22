Jamestown, ND — Jack Talley is, by all definitions, a good kid. He made the dean’s list at the University of Jamestown. He’s a member of the homecoming court. He’s a captain of the UJ basketball team and even made the school’s all-decade team last year.
Talley tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in September.
His initial recovery met expectations. But after his 14-day quarantine ended, that changed.
Talley didn’t feel well at practice one day, something he attributed to returning to shape after a less rigorous workout routine.
“My heart rate was really, really fast and I couldn’t get it to slow down. I couldn’t breathe either.”
