Last Tuesday, the Valley City Royals hosted two league games against the Fargo Bombers. The Royals defeated the Bombers 5-0 and 13-3 respectively. Jacob Johnson pitched for the Royals during the first game nearly pitching his second perfect game only allowing two hits. He pitched against a total of 23 batters in which a perfect game would have been 21. Riley Gerhardt also had two great games from the catcher position at one point assisting the second baseman to pick off the runner stealing second.
The Royal offense started off at the bottom of the first inning with Avery Bennefeld batting. Bennefeld hit a fly ball to center field with Grady Karges doing the same. Jacob Johnson and Mitchel Taylor then both hit singles to get on first and second with Tate Sufficool courtesy running for Johnson. Alex Thornton then hit a ground ball to the short stop leading to Taylor getting out on second to end the inning.
