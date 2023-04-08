Barnes County Wildlife Federation held their annual 2023 Big Spenders Raffle, held recently at the Valley City Eagles.
Winners are as follows:
Ranger or $15,000 - Nick Nielsen; Browning rifle - Doug Owens; Grill - Scott Morse; Henry rifles - Dylan Nelson, Sue Kapaun, JJ Shishehboing, Michelle Marter, Brian Roach, Shelly Differding, Mike Bloitsch, Kelly Marler, Dave Kline, Darrell Hermanson; $200 cash prizes - Kristi Brandt, Bryan Wolla, Jason Haugan, Chris Owen, Johnathon Peterson; $100 cash prizes - Chad Helman, Shawn Vachal, Bill Calblom, Colline Polipnic, Trevor Justeson; Bird band - Mark Peterson; Shotgun - Amy Bergen; S&W 9mm - Mitch Tingley; Henry Golden Boy - Amos Wadeson; S&W Victory 22 - Leon Hansen; Weatherby 30-06 - Levi Robertsdahl; $500 Scheels Gift Card - Pam Eberle; Cup game $400 Scheels Gift Card - Dave Brandt; $1000 cash prizes - Tom Bjerke, Roger Berntson, Bobbie Koppelin, Kayla Holm, Mark Peterson, Pam Berntson, Mike Kersman, Laura Liebersbach.
