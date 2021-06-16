Barnes County Wildlife 2021 Walleye Tournament was held on Lake Ashtabula with 102 teams fishing this year, 367 walleyes were weighed in totaling 620 lbs.
Brandon and Jerad Caulfield won the 2021 BCW Walleye Tournament with a total weight of 29.55 lbs. Jeff and Jamie Differding took second place with 24.2 lbs. Aaron Wolsky and Brandon Wegner took third place with 16.95 lbs.
Walleye Standings
Team Winner Results:
1st place Brandon and Jerad Caulfield
2nd place Jeff and Jamie Differding
