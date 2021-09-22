Barb (Mitchell) Bjorum, a long time Physical Education/Health teacher and coach (gymnastics) at Valley City High School, will be inducted along with her high school gymnastics team into the Jamestown High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Besides her team, Barb will be recognized individually as an inductee. The induction ceremony will occur during homecoming activities the weekend of October 1st in Jamestown.
