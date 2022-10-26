BELLEVUE, NEB. – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson recorded her 1,000th career kill Friday night in Bellevue, but the Vikings ultimately fell to the No. 15 Bellevue Bruins in straight sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-19.
The Vikings couldn't find a rhythm Friday as Bellevue's .275 attack percentage and 22 blocks proved to be too much for the Vikings. VCSU falls to 8-14 overall and 3-6 in the North Star Athletic Association. Bellevue improves to 20-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference
Bailey Nelson tallied a team-best 10 kills in the match and now totals 1,005 career kills to rank 10th in VCSU history.
Emma Lucas chipped in five kills and Morgan Freije chipped in four. Danielle Hagler and Morgan Nelson each finished with three assisted blocks while Sadie Hansen totaled 15 set assists and JayCee Richter added 12 digs Friday.
Bellevue's Jacki Apel totaled 13 kills on a .684 attack percentage to lead all players while Olivia Galas chipped in 40 assists. On the defensive side, Raeanne Kimoto posted 26 digs and Nicole Meyer added six assisted blocks for the Bruins.
MADISON, S.D. – Valley City State’s Bailey Nelson tied a season-best 21 kills Saturday in a conference match against Dakota State, but the Vikings fell to the Trojans in four sets by final scores of 25-17, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-20.
VCSU drops to 8-15 on the season and 3-7 in the NSAA. Dakota State improves to 15-14 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
Dakota State started strong on its home court, totaling 17 kills in each of the first two sets to open with a 2-0 advantage. The Vikings then used a 7-3 rally in the third set, including three kills by Bailey Nelson, to help seal a 25-21 victory and extend the match.
VCSU built an 18-15 lead in the fourth set, but the Trojans stormed back with a 10-2 run to seal the 25-10 set and 3-1 match.
Danielle Hagler and Sadie Hansen also added season-highs in the dig column Saturday as Hagler tallied 24 and Hansen added 23. Hansen also finished the match with 50 set assists while Hagler chipped in 12 kills for the Vikings.
Morgan Nelson added eight kills while she and Bailey Nelson tallied four blocks apiece.
Dakota State’s Peyton Groft tallied a game-high 38 digs Saturday while Sydney Schell totaled 24 kills and 20 digs in the match. Madalyn Groft totaled 28 assists and seven kills while Maddi Langerock posted 27 assists for the Trojans.
UP NEXT: Valley City State finishes out the regular season with a four-game homestand starting next Friday, Oct. 28. The Vikings will face No. 8 Viterbo at 6 p.m. as VCSU celebrates Parents Night.