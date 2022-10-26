VCSU Bailey nelson - Volleyball

BELLEVUE, NEB. – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson recorded her 1,000th career kill Friday night in Bellevue, but the Vikings ultimately fell to the No. 15 Bellevue Bruins in straight sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-19.

The Vikings couldn't find a rhythm Friday as Bellevue's .275 attack percentage and 22 blocks proved to be too much for the Vikings. VCSU falls to 8-14 overall and 3-6 in the North Star Athletic Association. Bellevue improves to 20-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference

Recommended for you