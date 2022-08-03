Hi-Liner Logo

With all of the buzz that back to school brings, the Times-Record spoke with the new Athletic Director, Rob Hunt to find out what he has planned for the 2022-2023 sports season. 

Hi-Liner athletics are always changing and evolving, and Hunt has plans to continue to help prepare students for life. The emphasis of preparing the students includes being a great teammate, keep getting better, doing what’s right, and finding a way.

