With all of the buzz that back to school brings, the Times-Record spoke with the new Athletic Director, Rob Hunt to find out what he has planned for the 2022-2023 sports season.
Hi-Liner athletics are always changing and evolving, and Hunt has plans to continue to help prepare students for life. The emphasis of preparing the students includes being a great teammate, keep getting better, doing what’s right, and finding a way.
The Times-Record spoke with Rob about his ambitions as the new Athletic Director and what he plans to bring to the district.
“I want to rebuild a competitive and supportive culture. A culture based in every participant improving their individual skill level each day and being held accountable for that improvement,” Hunt said. “If our students want to improve and grow, we need to coach each individual and encourage them to do it. Catch our students doing what’s right and support those actions, coach the positive!”
Since the good building blocks and community support are in place, Hunt wants to continue to improve upon the foundation. This summer a strength and conditioning program was put in place for the students, and he wants to continue to expand on that. Plans are in place to carry the program into the school year. This will allow for year-round consistent programing that will help keep athletes safe and the opportunity to continue to better themselves. With every other school in the EDC having a strength and conditioning program, Hunt wants to make this a priority. By having consistent commitment, he feels it’ll keep players in shape and ready to begin their seasons.
Registration for Fall sports began on August 1st, 2022 and a complete sports physical needs to be completed before students are allowed to practice. Colleges are starting to require you to have a current sports physical to participate in camps, so it’s best to get them in during the Spring. Concussion/Impact Testing also will be completed that first week of practice. By making sure physicals and testing are completed, athletes are able to start their seasons in a safe way.
Important dates are right around the corner for fall seasons. August 1st, boys soccer began their coop with Jamestown, August 8th, boys football, girls golf, boys tennis, and cross country begins, and August 15th, girls volleyball starts.
