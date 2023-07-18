Kings win District, three named All-Distriict
Submitted Photo

The Valley City Kings Babe Ruth team won three games in a row, including a 15-4 win over Casselton, to claim the 2023 District 7 Babe Ruth championship and earn a trip to the Babe Ruth State Tournament later this week in Park River.

The Kings, after losing to Casselton 4-3 in eleven innings on July 13th, fell to the elimination games. In the first elimination game, they defeated Kindred 8-5 to move on to the championship. There, they would have to beat top seed Casselton twice for the title. On Friday, July 14th, they beat the 8-4 setting up a winner take all game on Saturday.

Recommended for you