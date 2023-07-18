The Valley City Kings Babe Ruth team won three games in a row, including a 15-4 win over Casselton, to claim the 2023 District 7 Babe Ruth championship and earn a trip to the Babe Ruth State Tournament later this week in Park River.
The Kings, after losing to Casselton 4-3 in eleven innings on July 13th, fell to the elimination games. In the first elimination game, they defeated Kindred 8-5 to move on to the championship. There, they would have to beat top seed Casselton twice for the title. On Friday, July 14th, they beat the 8-4 setting up a winner take all game on Saturday.
The Kings did not waste any time, they scored two runs in the top of the first on an RBI double by Jack Samuelson and an RBI ground out by Andrew Sykora.
In the second, the Kings got all their runs on one swing of the bat. After walks to Reid Nelson, Trevor Fetsch and Corbyn Powell loaded the bases, Samuelson one over the left field fence for a grand slam home run. Samuelson was mauled by his teammates as he crossed home plate giving the Kings a 6-0 lead.
Casselton would get two runs back in the bottom of the third to make it 6-2 Kings.
Valley City added a run in the top of the fourth when Powell singled, scoring Fetsch who led off the inning with a single.
The Black Stockings would get two back in the fifth to make it 7-4. But that would be as close as they would get.
In the sixth, the Kings added three more. A run scored on a wild pitch. James Schwehr had an RBI single and Isaac Norby walked with the bases loaded to bring in Schwehr to make it 10-4 Valley City.
The Kings put the finishing touches on the win with five runs in the top of the seventh. Schwehr and an RBI single to start the scoring. A run came in on an error. Norby had an RBI single and Reid Nelson drove in two with a double to make it 15-4.
Powell, who came on in the to relieve Nelson, hit the lead off man Everson for Casselton, but then got a force out, strikeout and a ground out to set off the celebration.
Jack Samuelson was 2 for 4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and five RBI. James Schwehr was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Corbyn Powell was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Isaac Norby was 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI. Reid Nelson was 1 for 3 with two RBI. Trevor Fetsch and Parker Roelfsema were both 1 for 4. Fetsch scored four times, Roelfsema scored once.
Also, congratulations to Andrew Sykora, Jack Samuelson and James Schwehr for making the All-District Team
Valley City is 13-8 on the season and will travel to Park River for the State Tournament July 21st through the 25th.
The Kings open state play Friday at 12:30 p.m. versus District 6 champs maTTthe LaMoure A’s
There will be a send off for the Babe Ruth team, Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. come out and support the team as they head to state!