The Valley City Royals hosted two league games against the Fargo Post 400 Comets. The Royals were able to 10-run rule the Comets by the end of the top of the fifth in the first game winning 16-2. At pitcher, Easton Hesch led the Royal defense by only allowing two runs. This allowed the offense to gain its lead over the Comets, achieving at least one run every inning, until the 10-run rule was established.
Read the full story in your Friday, June 26th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.