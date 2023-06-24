The Valley City Dukes, the 13U Babe Ruth baseball team hosted the Casselton Titans at Charlie Brown Field recently.
The Titans swept the doubleheader from the Dukes by final scores of 2-0 and 11-0.
The Dukes next game is Monday, June 26th at Kindred.
The next home game for the Dukes will be against Jamestown on Thursday July 20th with game one of the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. and game two at 7:30 p.m.
The Dukes are coached by Brooks Brown, Carter Dodd, Jay Greuel and Matt Fetsch.
The Valley City Kings is the 14-15 year old Babe Ruth team.
Their next home game will be Thursday, June 29th versus Lidgerwood at Charlie Brown Field. That doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Kings are in Casselton this weekend for a tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
Brown, Dodd, Greuel and Fetsch coach this team as well.
