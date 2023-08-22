Maple River scored on its first six possessions with Carter Baasch accounting for four of those touchdowns as the Raiders opened the 2023 season with a 46-6 win over Enderlin in Hope Friday night in the High school football season opener for both
Baasch set the tone right away with a 56 yard return of the opening kickoff for the Raiders, taking to the Enderlin 19 yard line. Five plays later, Connor Dahl would score on a two yard run. Tee Sylling hit Preston Dows in the end zone for a two point conversion giving Maple River an 8-0 lead with 9:43 seconds to go in the quarter.
The Eagles went three and out on their first possession of the game. After the punt, the Raiders would set up shop at the Eagle 33. Three plays later, Baasch would score on a 19 yard run. Sylling connected with Steven Drogen for the conversion, making it 16-0 Maple River five minutes into the game.
Enderlin would run six plays on its next drive, but two straight bad snaps would push the Eagles back to the 30 yard line where they would have to punt the ball away. The ball went off the side of the foot of punter Ayden Glarum and only traveled three yards.
With another short field, Maple River only needed two plays to go 33 yards. Carter Baasch went the last 27 for his second touchdown of the game. The pass failed on the two-point conversion to make it 22-0 Raiders.
Enderlin would give the ball up on downs on their ensuing drive.
Maple River took over at the Eagle 44 with 40.5 seconds left in the half. Two plays later Baasch would score on a 36 yard run as the first quarter expired. Dahl ran in the two point conversion to make it 30-0 Maple River starting the second quarter.
On the Eagles next drive, Raiders linebacker Steven Drogen intercepted a Karson Gruba pass at the Maple River 40 yard line.
The Raiders went 60 yards on four plays and scored when Sylling hit Baasch for a 26 yard touchdown pass. Dahl added the two-point conversion to make it 38-0 Maple River with 7:37 to go in the first half.
Enderlin would give the ball up on downs at the Maple River 48 yard line.
The Raiders went on a seven play drive and scored on a one yard run by Sylling with 2:06 to go in the half. Preston Dows scored on the two-point conversion to make it 46-0 Raiders. And that would be the score at halftime.
Enderlin would get the ball to start the second half. Jacob Cimbura would return the short kickoff 16 yards to middle field, giving the Eagles good starting field position. After a false start backed the Eagles up five yards. Baasch came up with another big play.
On the first play from scrimmage to start the half, Preston Dows jarred the ball loose from Anthony Wendel. Carter Baasch recovered the fumble at the Eagles 48 yard line.
Neither team could get much of anything going in the second half.
Enderlin would get on the scoreboard with 4:03 to go in the game.
Maple River would turn the ball over on downs at the Eagle 21 yard line. Gruba would hit Jacob Cimbura with a 14 yard completion on first down. Gruba was injured on the play so Eli Christensen came in at quarterback for one play. On the quarterback option, Christensen would carry the ball 26 yards to the Raider 39 yard line. After two in completions, Gruba would go 39 yards for the touchdown. But the play was called back due to a penalty on a the Eagles. Gruba would carry the ball on back-to-back plays to pick up 20 yards and give Enderlin a first down at the Raider 29 yard line. Christensen would lose yardage on the first down play. Gruba hit Ayden Glarum for nine yards to the Raiders 20. Gruba ran one yard to the Raider 19 for a first down. He then hit Orien Adargo over the middle for a 19 yard touchdown to get Enderlin on the scoreboard. The two point conversion was no good to make the final 46-6 Maple River.
Coach Larry Fontaine was happy with the team’s effort. “The kids played a great game. We had numerous kids playing in their first varsity games. The coaching staff and myself were impressed with their performance.” Coach Fontaine adds, “Owen Tichy is a freshman and played a great game on both sides of the line. Dylan Zaun and Bobby Bergfield and Carter Baasch also got their first starts and played excellent.”
Carter Baasch led the way for the Raiders with 87 yards on 4 carries and three touchdowns. He added on catch for 26 yards and another score. Connor Dahl carried the ball 17 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. Tee Sylling had nine carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. He attempted and completes just the one pass.
Eli Christensen led the Eagle offense with 21 yards rushing on four carries. Karson Gruba as three for nine for 44 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The Maple River defense held the Eagles to just 87 total yards, 43 rushing and 44 passing. The offense had 259 total yards, 233 rushing and 26 passing.
Next week, Maple River will travel to Hankinson to face the Pirates.