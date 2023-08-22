Raiders route Eagles in season opener
Submitted photo

Maple River scored on its first six possessions with Carter Baasch accounting for four of those touchdowns as the Raiders opened the 2023 season with a 46-6 win over Enderlin in Hope Friday night in the High school football season opener for both

Baasch set the tone right away with a 56 yard return of the opening kickoff for the Raiders, taking to the Enderlin 19 yard line.   Five plays later, Connor Dahl would score on a two yard run. Tee Sylling hit Preston Dows in the end zone for a two point conversion giving Maple River an 8-0 lead with 9:43 seconds to go in the quarter.

