(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – Due to capacity limits because of COVID-19, the Valley City State University athletic department announced Tuesday that it will be restricting attendance at Wednesday’s volleyball match against the University of Jamestown.
With Barnes County currently in the yellow risk level for COVID-19, VCSU is limited to 250 people in attendance at volleyball matches, said VCSU athletic director Jill DeVries.
Each team will be allowed 40 tickets for parents and family members of their players and coaches. Those fans can sign up for a ticket by contacting their team’s coach.
The remaining seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for VCSU students, VCSU faculty and staff, and VCSU Century Club members. These attendees must have their VCSU ID or Century Club passes to receive admittance.
“We routinely draw more than 300 fans for our annual match against Jamestown, leading us to implement these restrictions for Wednesday,” said DeVries. “Fans who are unable to attend will have several options to watch or listen to the game, including a TV broadcast by BEK Sports and a radio broadcast on KOVC 1490.”
First serve is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse. For those unable to attend, the match will be available on both television and radio. BEK Sports will produce a TV broadcast on its statewide channel, and KOVC 1490 AM/96.3 FM will have a radio broadcast. A live video stream will also be produced by VCSU at www.vcsuvikings.com/watch.