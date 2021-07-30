There was a total of 126 kids who took part in the Valley City Public Schools Basketball Camps. There were two groups: K-4th graders and 5th-8th graders, both packed with local boys and girls ready to learn some basketball skills and have fun.
Those who facilitate the VCPS basketball camps aim to help kids improve their overall basketball skills in a safe and exciting environment while building a relationship with the coaches and other players. They’re taught a wide variety of skills and practice them all. But the main focus has also been to help participants develop fundamentals and have fun playing the game of basketball.
All campers also received a Hi-Liner Basketball drawstring bag on the last day of camp!
