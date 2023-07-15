Trap shooters - national competition 2023

Four area shooters took part in the National Clay Target competition held at the MTA Homegrounds in Mason, Michigan. Three thousand of the nation’s best youth clay target student athletes competed for the title of National Champion!

The National Championship is the first and only event when the best USA High School Clay Target League participants nationwide are invited to attend and compete at the same venue! Student athletes and teams from all over the nation congregated in Mason Michigan recently and thousands of spectators were there to cheer them on.

Recommended for you