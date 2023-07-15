Four area shooters took part in the National Clay Target competition held at the MTA Homegrounds in Mason, Michigan. Three thousand of the nation’s best youth clay target student athletes competed for the title of National Champion!
The National Championship is the first and only event when the best USA High School Clay Target League participants nationwide are invited to attend and compete at the same venue! Student athletes and teams from all over the nation congregated in Mason Michigan recently and thousands of spectators were there to cheer them on.
Levi Trader and Ethan Bear from Valley City, Ty Awender from Oakes and McKenna Keller from Lisbon all took part in the competition.
They arrived in Michigan on Friday and were able to get some practice rounds in.
On Saturday, Levi Trader was 21/18 in his first session and 23/19 in his second session for a total of 81 out of 100. He did not qualify for the finals on Sunday.
Ethan Bear had a great first day. Bear was 24/25 in his first session and 25/24 in his second session for a 98 out of 100. He was in 33rd place after day one. He earned a 50 straight patch as well.
Ty Awender shot a 97 for 160th place out of 1,718 individuals. The top 400 advanced.
McKenna Keller shot a 90 but did not advance.
On day two, Bear shot a 96/100 and finished in 175th place overall and 159th place among male shooters. Awender shot a 95/100 and was in 224th place overall and 205th place among male shooters.
Two Minnesota shooters took the National titles. Alexis Seeley of Pillager High School was the top female and the overall cham. She shot 100/100. Braydn Romsdahl of Comfrey High School was the top male shooter with 100/100. Ties were broken by the Reverse Run score.