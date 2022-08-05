FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-24) beat the Sioux City Explorers (30-40) by a score of 8-3 on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field and swept the Explorers for the second time this year.
Sioux City opened the game with a run in the first inning as right fielder Trey Martin opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. Second baseman Danny Amaral hit an RBI single in the second inning to give the Explorers a 2-0 lead.
RedHawks pitcher Danny Taggart was a last-minute replacement starter as Ledgend Smith was scratched from the lineup right before the game. Taggart allowed the two runs on four hits and four walks and was pulled after four innings pitched. The right-hander struck out two batters in his first start of the season. Brady Stover came in the fifth inning and allowed a hit and two walks in two scoreless innings and picked up his second win of the year.
Second baseman Peter Maris hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the ‘Hawks their first lead in the game. On the very next pitch, Drew Ward hit a solo home run, giving Fargo-Moorhead a three-run lead. This was Ward’s first game back since suffering an injury on July 10 in Sioux Falls.
Explorers’ starter Zach Hedges (1-6) earned the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six batters in six innings pitched. Kevin Lenik and Brandon Brosher each pitched an inning each in relief for Sioux City. Lenik allowed an earned run on one hit as Bosher gave up two runs on two hits in the eighth inning.
RedHawks relief pitcher Luke Lind came in for Stover in the seventh inning and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly from left fielder Danry Vasquez. In the bottom of the seventh, Drew Ward scored his second run of the game on a wild pitch from Lenik. An inning later, Peter Maris added insurance with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Brosher, giving the RedHawks an 8-3 lead. The Explorers had no answers when it came to Maris, as he went 3-for-4, with six RBI tonight. In the three games against Sioux City, Maris went 9-for-14 with nine RBI and two homeruns.
Right-handed pitcher Joe Jones pitched a clean inning in the top of the eighth inning before turning the ball to Alex DuBord in the ninth. DuBord allowed one walk and pitched a scoreless inning in the win.
The RedHawks are 7-3 against Sioux City this year and will play the Explorers for one more series at the end of the month. With tonight’s win and a Kansas City loss, the RedHawks have a one-game lead in the West Division with a five-game winning streak and 6-4 in the last ten games.
The homestand continues with a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs (32-40) on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field with fireworks to follow. The RedHawks will start Davis Feldman (5-2, 3.68 ERA).