FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (47-24) beat the Sioux City Explorers (30-40) by a score of 8-3 on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field and swept the Explorers for the second time this year. 

Sioux City opened the game with a run in the first inning as right fielder Trey Martin opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. Second baseman Danny Amaral hit an RBI single in the second inning to give the Explorers a 2-0 lead.

