Congratulations to Austin Anderson of Valley City for winning the boys (age 10) division of the Knights of Columbus State Soccer Challenge held on October 16, 2021, in West Fargo.
He competed against other kids from across the state in scoring the most points from penalty kicks.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, November 3rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.