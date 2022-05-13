Amber Knutson learned to play golf from her brother, and for the past four years she’s been honing her talent and technique -- all culminating in her signing on for a scholarship to play golf at the collegiate level for Valley City State University.
“I love just going out there and just having a good attitude,” Knutson said. “I love being outside, so it’s just super enjoyable to be out there on different courses all around the state and playing ... I love putting in the time and effort and just being out there with my teammates and coaches. Golf is an awesome sport you can do individually but still have that team aspect.”
Knutson encourages other girls to try the sport.
“Just try it, it’s super nice, I’ve also realized it’s a sport I can play for the rest of my life. You see 80-year-old men and women out on the course just playing.”
Knutson thanked her brothers, coaches and parents for supporting her.