Valley City High School Senior Alex Thornton has signed with Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to play Vikings Baseball next year.
Though the 2020 Hi-Liner baseball season didn’t happen due to school shutdowns for COVID-19, Thornton made the best of it and got to keep his skills fresh while playing with the Valley City Royals Senior Babe Ruth team during the summer of 2020.
