Riley Resnick did it on the mound and at the plate leading the Ada A's to a 6-1 win over Valley City in game one of an Amatuer baseball doubleheader Sunday at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The A's got the sweep with a 7-6 win in game two, holding off a late rally by the Saints.
Game 1: Ada 6,
Valley City 1
On the mound, Resnick held the Saints to one hit in the complete game victory. He walked three and struck out nine. He would not allow a base runner in the final 4 1/3 innings. At the plate, Resnick would drive in two runs with a single in the decisive four run sixth inning.
The A's drew first blood with two unearned runs in the second inning. Both Resnick and Clarke Peterson would score on a passed ball to make it 2-0 visitors.
The Saints cut the lead in half with a run on Gavin Wright's two out rbi single which scored Davey Demeter who led off the inning with a walk.
Resnick and Saints starter Reed Butz would duel for the next three innings as neither team scored on the opposing hurlers.
The A's would break the game open in the sixth. With one out, Resnick singled in Beau and Braiden Fetting to make it 4-1 Ada. Resnick would score on a wild pitch and Jonas Sanders hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-1.
Resnick, who retired the final hitter he faced in the fifth, ran that streak to 13 batters in a row to end the game. The lone hit came on Wright;s rbi single in the second inning and the run was unearned.
Game 2: Ada 7,
Valley City 6
Valley City would make things interesting in game two, but could not overcome an early 7-1 deficit.
The A's scored two in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Clarke Peterson and a double by Jonas Sanders.
The Saints would make it 2-1 in the bottom of the inning on Jake Miller's RBI ground out which scored Carlos Turpo who started the inning with a single.
The A's scored three more in the second inning. Drake Solseng scored on an error and Mike Erickson scored on an RBI single by Sunny Resnick. Riley Resnick would drive in Sunny Resnick to make it 5-1 A's. The A's added two more runs in the third on Braiden Fetting's two-run double to make it 7-1.
Jesse Johnson, who relieved starter Evin Casey in the second, would slam the door on the A's from then on which allowed the Saints to mount a comeback.
In the bottom of the fourth, Reed Butz singled in Jake Miller who led off the inning with a single. In the fifth, Miller drove in Seth Soderholm with a double. Soderholm led off the inning with a single followed by a single by Gavin Wright. Davey Demeter would make it 7-5 by driving in Wright and Miller with a double. Then with two out, Andrew Schaan drove in Demeter with a single making it 7-6 A's.
Casey took the loss for the Saints. Johnson pitched solidly in relief allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight. The Saints outhit the A's 11-9. Wright, Miller and Schaan had two hits apiece. Demeter, Turpo, A.J. Casario, Butz and Seth Soderholm had one hit each.
The Saints, now 1-2, will wrap up this season opening homestand Wednesday when they take on the Jamestown Elks at 7:15pm at Charlie Brown Field.