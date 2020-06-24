The Valley City Royals faced off against the Kindred Vikings. The Royals started off strong in the bottom of the first with four runs and narrowly keeping their lead for the rest of the game ending it 5-4.
Corey Nelson started off the Royal defense by pitching the first four innings with Alex Thornton pitching the fifth and sixth innings and Jacob Johnson finishing off the Vikings in the seventh.
