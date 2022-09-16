The Maple River Raiders are in their first year as a co-op between Maple Valley and Hope-Page schools. The team is currently 3-1 largely due to the cohesive teamwork plus the outstanding role senior Clay Hovelson has played on both sides of the ball. He is quite the iron horse since he plays every snap whether he is a running back or linebacker. Clay has seen a great amount of success on the gridiron putting together an impressive stats list of 708 yards and 11 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball while accumulating 29 unassisted tackles, 26 assisted tackles and 1 quarterback sack as linebacker. On August 31, he was named the Midco Sports ND Game Ball winner based on his performance against Richland County where he rushed for 280 yards.
Head coach Larry Fontaine, “Clay is a talented football player. He leads his team in every offensive and defensive category. He works hard in practice always pushing himself and his teammates to better themselves. He is a warrior and I’m lucky to be able to coach him.”