By TR Staff, treditor@times-online.com
A 6th annual predator hunt will be held January 6 and 7 this year in a new location, 10406 22nd St SE, Rogers, ND.
Check in, both days, by 6 p.m. with 100% payout 3 person teams.Cost is $30 per hunter.
There will be a fur buyer on site and Double Drop Antler Co. who will be purchasing antlers. There will also be a meal and prize drawings after the hunt.
Species and points are as follows: skunk 50 points; coyote 25 points; fox 20 points; badger 15 points; raccoon 10 points; Royal flush (one of each species) 200 points.
Jackrabbits will be accepted for tie breaker only. Heaviest and lightest coyote, raccoon and skunk wards will payout at $50 per predator category.
For more information, contact Brady at 701-490-0896. Event facilitators would like to thank sponsors for their help in making the event possible. Sponsors listed on 2E Fabrication LLC Facebook page.
