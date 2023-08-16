Gaylen Opdahl 50th Tourney Award

A special presentation award for “Mr. Constant for 50 years” honored Rich Lebahn (right). The award was presented by Gaylen Opdahl’s brother,  Leo Opdahl (on left). Submitted photos

The 50th annual Gaylen Opdahl-Farmers Union Insurance Golf Tournament was held at the Valley City Town & Country Club on August 4th.

This annual tournament is a highly competitive event was a five person scramble.

