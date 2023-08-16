The 50th annual Gaylen Opdahl-Farmers Union Insurance Golf Tournament was held at the Valley City Town & Country Club on August 4th.
The 50th annual Gaylen Opdahl-Farmers Union Insurance Golf Tournament was held at the Valley City Town & Country Club on August 4th.
This annual tournament is a highly competitive event was a five person scramble.
The winning team shooting a 18-under 54 in 18 holes was the Valley City Team of Brian Yanish, Tom Glandt, Travis Ingstad, and Jared Lentz. The team repeated as champions this year. Missing from this year’s squad was Jeremy Wiebe who was in Bismarck watching son Gavin play in a youth tennis tournament.
The Presidents Flight winners, who were also repeat winners from 2022, was the team of Kevin Jacobson, Mark Fitzner, Charlie Brandenburg, Mike Undem and Vern Aus.
The Spirit of Golf Award which is a prestigious award given to reward outstanding contributions to Golf and the Valley City Country Club was Randy Earles and a special presentation was made this year to Rick Labahn who has attended 49 of the 50 tournaments.
