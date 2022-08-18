Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 20th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in action. It is the WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIED SPECIAL in memory of Jeff Carpenter, who the racing community lost too soon back in 2019. It will be $1,537 to WIN for WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and over $11,000 has raised for the purse. Additionally, it is also the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Driven to Care Night at the Speedway. Please go out and purchase a JRMC Driven to Care shirt as proceeds goes back to a great cause for cancer treatments and memorial care. If you wear the shirt Saturday night, you will get into the races for 1/2 price on Saturday Night through the front gate. Be sure to not miss the exciting racing action this Saturday, as the points battles are tight and the action is heating up with the season coming to a close!
- Bombers (Central Dakota Pure Stocks)
- Wissota Midwest Modifieds - $1,537 to WIN! (Over $11K in the Purse!)
Lots of Contingency Awards for the 4th Annual Jeff Carpenter Memorial. A huge thank to Tony Smith, Randy Klein, the Carpenter Family and supporters, sponsors, etc, for helping with the purse. Over $11,000 has been raised so far, and the total purse for the Wissota Midwest Modifieds will be over $11,000 on Saturday night.
General Race Day Information:
Pit Gates Open: 4:00 PM, Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM, Draw Cutoff: 6:00 PM, Racing Starts: 7:00 PM
Kid Activities: Kids Wheel (6:45 PM Pre-Race Prize Wheel), Junior Trophy Presenters, and numerous giveaways
Drawings throughout the race night for prizes
This will be one of the last races at the Jamestown Speedway this year until the 51st Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede occurs on September 23rd and 24th, so come on out and get some laps around the Speedway!
Be sure to check us out on Facebook for race day updates!