The 49th annual Gaylen Opdahl-Farmers Union Insurance Golf Tournament was held at the Valley City Town & Country Club on August 5th.
This annual tournament is a highly competitive event was a five person scramble with 80 golfers.
The winning team shooting a 51 in 18 holes was the Valley City Team of Brian Yanish, Tom Glandt, Travis Ingstad, Jeremy Wiebe and Jared Lentz
The Presidents Flight winners were Kevin Jacobson, Mark Fitzner, Charlie Brandenburg, Mike Undem and Vern Aus
The Spirit of Golf Award which is a prestigious award given to reward outstanding contributions to Golf and the Valley City Country Club was Tim Logan.
