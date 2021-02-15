Before the year 1920, the thought of any woman competing in the Olympics would be considered delusional. Women in sports were practically unheard of at this time. It wasn’t until 1932 that black women were given the opportunity to compete in the Olympics. Now, we have a whole day to appreciate the women who compete in sports all around the country today. February 3rd is now known as National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
This year marked the 35th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).
