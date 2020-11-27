The 2nd Annual Dazey Sodbuster Saloon Predator/Varmint Derby is scheduled for Friday, November 27th through Saturday, November 28th in Sibley, ND.
Pre-registration is Friday (11/27) from 6-8 p.m., with the hunt running from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.
