The 2020 racing season continued on Saturday night at the Jamestown Speedway with a very special event. The Jamestown Speedway hosted the 2nd Annual Jeff Carpenter Memorial Race for the Wissota Midwest Modifieds and 40 Wissota Midwest Modifieds were in attendance! The racing action was hot and heavy throughout the night. We had a total of 120 cars in the pits! We have to thank all of the drivers, fans, and track workers that came out to enjoy the action on Saturday night and honor Jeff Carpenter.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, June 23rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.