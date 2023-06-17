Valley City State University recently held its annual Viking Scramble at the Valley City Town and Country Club.
This year, 18 teams and 72 golfers competed in the annual 4-person scramble event which is organized by the VCSU Booster Board to raise money for athletic scholarships.
The field was divided into two flights, the Championship Flight and the Viking Flight.
The team of Derrick Rogers, Travis Ingstad, Trevor Justesen and Jared Lentz won the Championship Flight by shooting a 14-under 58.
The team of Ws McElroy, Easton Hesch, Wade Hesch and Chris Tofsrud carded a 6-under 66 to win the Viking Flight.
The Times-Record reached out to Cory Anderson, Valley City State University Executive Director for University Advancement, and he shared the following excerpt from the June 23, 1985 Times-Record. As this was the first official Viking Scramble tournament held....
Same team repeats win in Viking
There have been two Viking Scramble Golf Tournaments hosted by Valley City State College during Community Days at the Town and Country Club and both years the winning group has been one and the same.
The team of Ralph Hooper, Area Fitzner and Ken Ford repeated as tournament champions Saturday among a total field of 43 golfers.
“On behalf of the athletic department at Valley City State College, I want to thank all those who entered this year’s tournament,” stated Darrell Anderson, VCSC Athletic Director.
Other awards went to the second place team of LeRoy Anderson, Arlys Netland and Richard McCready, third place to Bob King, Margaret Halvorson, Sharron McCarrier and Darrell Anderson; fourth place to Joni Bergan, Vince Olson and Darin King; longest drive to Darin King of the men and Kathryn Holleque of the women; closest to the pin to Darin King on No. 2 and Sharon Ford on No. 6 and the furthest traveler in Dick Vandrovec of Miami, Fla.
