VCSU Viking Golf Scramble Winners 2023

Derrick Rogers, Travis Ingstad, Trevor Justesen and Jared Lentz shot a 14-under score of 58 to win the scramble!

Valley City State University recently held its annual Viking Scramble at the Valley City Town and Country Club.

This year, 18 teams and 72 golfers competed in the annual 4-person scramble event which is organized by the VCSU Booster Board to raise money for athletic scholarships.

