Tavern 94 - Sand Volleyball Champs

Back row l-r: Luke Bopp, Adam Leisnar, Derek Burchill.

Front row l-r: Stephanie Bopp, Alyssa Yorek, Summer Burchill, Erica Bucholz, Kelli Stearns.

Congratulations to both first and second place in Sand Volleyball Championships both representing Tavern 94!!

Tavern 94 (top photo) took first with Tavern 94 #2 as the runners-up.

