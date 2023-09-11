Congratulations to both first and second place in Sand Volleyball Championships both representing Tavern 94!!
Congratulations to both first and second place in Sand Volleyball Championships both representing Tavern 94!!
Tavern 94 (top photo) took first with Tavern 94 #2 as the runners-up.
The Tavern shares, “We are so proud and honored to be part of your league!”
