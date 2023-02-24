The 2023 NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournament will be held March 9-11, 2023 in Fargo at the FARGODOME and the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC). Todd Olson, Activities Director at Fargo Public Schools, will serve as tournament manager.
Television/Web Stream Information:
WDAY-TV/Forum Communications Company is televising the 2023 NDHSAA Class A Boys & Girls Basketball State Tournaments. Details on WDAY-TV/Forum Communications Company’s coverage of the 2023 NDHSAA Class A Boys & Girls Basketball State Tournaments are listed below:
WDAY BROADCAST DETAILS: 2023 NDHSAA CLASS A BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
Thursday, March 9th
Girls Quarterfinals - SHAC:
Team 1 East vs. Team 4 West - 1:00 p.m.
Team 2 West vs. Team 3 East - 3:00 p.m.
Team 1 West vs. Team 4 East - 5:00 p.m.
Team 2 East vs. Team 3 West - 7:00 p.m.
Boys Quarterfinals - FARGODOME:
Team 1 East vs. Team 4 West - 2:00 p.m.
Team 2 West vs. Team 3 East - 4:00 p.m.
Team 1 West vs. Team 4 East - 6:00 p.m.
Team 2 East vs. Team 3 West - 8:00 p.m.
Friday, March 10th
SHAC:
Girls Semifinal #1- 1:00 p.m.
Girls Semifinal #2- 3:00 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #1- 6:30 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #2 - 8:30 p.m.
FARGODOME:
Boys Consolation Semifinal #1- 12:00 p.m.
Boys Consolation Semifinal #2 - 2:00 p.m.
Girls Consolation Semifinal #1- 4:00 p.m.
Girls Consolation Semifinal #2- 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 11th
SHAC:
Girls 5th Place - 9:30 a.m.
Boys 5th Place - 11:30 a.m.
Girls 3rd Place - 1:30 p.m.
Boys 3rd Place - 3:30 p.m.
Girls Championship - 6:00 p.m.
Boys Championship - 8:00 p.m.
Ticket Information (Venue Charge Not Included):
Adult Season General Admission: $37.00
Adult Daily General Admission: $14.00
Student Season General Admission: $15.00
Student Daily General Admission: $5.00