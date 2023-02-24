NDHSAA Logo

The 2023 NDHSAA Class A Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournament will be held March 9-11, 2023 in Fargo at the FARGODOME and the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC). Todd Olson, Activities Director at Fargo Public Schools, will serve as tournament manager.

Television/Web Stream Information:

Recommended for you