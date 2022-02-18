Womens Indoor Track: BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 2022 North Star Athletic Association Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships returns to Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on Sunday (1447 Jackrabbit Ave.). The indoor track & field conference meet will be held on the campus of NCAA Division I South Dakota State, which is also the site for the upcoming 2022 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships hosted by Dakota State (S.D.).
Dickinson State (N.D.) is a three-time defending champion, winning the 2021 indoor track & field league championships held at Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D.
A total of seven North Star members will be competing in the conference meet on Sunday. Schools include Bellevue (Neb.), Dakota State, Dickinson State, Valley City State (N.D.), Viterbo (Wis.), and Waldorf (Iowa). Iowa Wesleyan will also compete in this year's NSAA Indoor track & field conference meet as an associate member.
The field events get underway at 9 a.m. with the high jump. The women will follow the men's pole vault, weight throw, and long jump which are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
The 5000-meter run kicks off the running event at 10:15 a.m. All running events will start with the women's division followed by the men's division.
The NSAA Champions of Character presentation will be announced at 2:15 p.m. The last event is set for 3:55 p.m. with the 4 x 400-meter relay, followed by the awards ceremony at 4:25 p.m.
Dickinson State holds the lead in the women's standings with 15 points after one event in the pentathlon. Wrenzi Wrzesinski captured the multi-events title for the third straight year, racking up 3,021 points. Taylor Sargent of Valley City State placed second with 2,708 points.
Fane Sauvakacolo of Dakota State registered 2,602 points to finish third. Katya Baranko of DiSU was fourth with 2,390 points, edging out Madissyn Moore of DaSU with 2,384 points.
Camara Green of Waldorf earned a sixth-place finish in the pentathlon with 2,192 points. Teya Hawkins of Iowa Wesleyan was seventh with 1,358 points.
A new scoring system had been set for this year's conference track and field meet. The top eight place finishers in each event will score 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1.
The top three individual place finishers and members of the championship relay events will receive medals. The top three performers in the individual events at the North Star Championships, as well as the top two relay teams, will be recognized as All-Conference.
Stay up to date with the results from the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Conference Championships via through NSAA's Twitter, live pay-per-view video through South Dakota State and live results from Dakota Timing.
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 2022 North Star Athletic Association Men's Indoor Track & Field Championship meet is set for Sunday as the venue returns to Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex (1447 Jackrabbit Ave.).
Dickinson State (N.D.) captured its fifth conference title in seven years after winning the 2021 conference meet held at Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D., ending Dakota State's two straight conference titles in 2019 and 2020.
Dickinson State holds the early lead after the first event of heptathlon, collecting 22 points. Treshawn Roberts of Dakota State captured the multi-events title after piling up 4,648 points. It was his second heptathlon conference title for the Trojans (2020).
Viterbo is third in the men's team standings with two points.
The indoor track & field conference meet will be in full swing with the field events at 9 a.m. The pole vault, weight throw, and triple jump events are set for the men's division. Women will start the high jump at 9 a.m., followed by the men's high jump.
The running events are scheduled to kick off at 10:15 a.m. with the 5000-meter run. All running events start with the women's division, followed by the men's division.
The top three individual place finishers and top two relay events will receive medals.
