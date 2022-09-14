Shotgun Winner Kylie Thompson

Master’s division contestant Kylie Thompson takes aim at the North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match. (NDSU photo)

Morton, Dickey, Hettinger and Ramsey counties took home the top honors in the 2022 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck.

The match was held at Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken, North Dakota. The competition brought 46 shooters from across the state.

