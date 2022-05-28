Valley City, ND - The Barnes County Veteran Service Office in cooperation with North Dakota Department of Game & Fish would like to announce:
2022 Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt
Veterans who are 50% disabled or greater are encouraged to apply. The Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt will take place on Monday, November 7th and Monday, November 14th at Camp Grafton, ND. Only 5 hunters allowed per day. Applications should be postmarked by September 30, 2022 to be considered. Applications are available from your local County Veteran Service Office.
*PLEASE NOTE: This is a shotgun with slug only hunt, no rifles will be allowed or provided this year.*
For more information please call 701-845-8511 or email ahunt@barnescounty.us