The purpose of the VCPS basketball camps are to improve overall basketball skills in a safe and exciting environment while building a relationship with the coaches and other players. A variety of skills will be taught and practiced. The main focus will be to develop fundamentals and have fun playing the game of basketball. All campers will also receive a Hi-Liner Basketball drawstring bag on the last day of camp! This camp is open to BOTH boys and girls.
Grades 5-8:
July 19-22
8:00-11:00 AM
Valley City HS
(HAC)
Cost: $65
Grades K-4:
July 19-22
1:00-4:00 PM
Valley City HS
(HAC)
Cost: $65
*Some underclassmen may be asked to participate in the older group due to numbers and skill level. When appropriate, boys and girls will be together, other times they might not. These decisions will be made at the coach’s discretion.
-- NOTE: Please bring your own bottle each day and do a self-screening before attending camp -- if you are sick, STAY HOME!@ For any coid-related absences, we will gladly refund you for days unable to attend. For online access to form, please visit:
If you have questions, please email alex.quist@k12.nd.us