To kick off Snow Week at Valley City High School, the Junior and Senior boys went head to head in their annual Powderbuff Volleyball match. The Seniors, coached by Jocey Kriewald, Jadyn Dieterle, and Lexi Leroux, had thirteen players, and the Juniors, coached by Rachel Beierle, Dylan Diegel, and Peyton Pederson, had fourteen. The game was announced by Senior Jace Thompson and Junior Jacob Pfiefer.
The Seniors won rock-paper-scissors to serve first, and ended up scoring the first four points of the game. The Juniors didn’t take long to catch up though, and after an ace from Jay Kupitz, the score was tied 7-7. Not long after, though, the Juniors got stuck on 12 points and the Seniors ended up winning the first set 25-14.
