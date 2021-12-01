Midway Lanes in Mandan recently hosted the 2021 ND State High School Bowling Meet. 20 teams competed, 9 Varsity and 11 Junior Varsity from Bismarck/Mandan, Dickinson, Fargo/Moorhead DGF, Grand Forks, Minot, Valley City and West Fargo.
All teams bowled 6 games in their respective divisions in the qualifying round where 8 teams each division advanced to double elimination match play, best 2 of 3. Valley City Varsity team of Tucker Orner, Faith Orner, Trinity Nelson, Ashton Hollingsworth, Connor Pfennig and Conner Remick qualified 7th.
