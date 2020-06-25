The purpose of the VCPS basketball camps are to improve overall basketball skills in a safe and exciting environment while building a relationship with the coaches and other players. A variety of skills will be taught and practiced. The main focus will be to develop fundamentals and have
fun playing the game of basketball. All campers will also receive a Hi-Liner Basketball drawstring bag on the last day of camp! This camp is open to BOTH boys and girls.
