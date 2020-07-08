The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its annual awards via through a virtual show Tuesday. The NSAA conference recognized the following award winners for the 2019-20 academic year in Coach, Team, Athletic Training, Sports Information Director, Faculty Athletic Representative and Athletic Director:
•Athletic Trainer of the Year: Anna Bratsch – Valley City State (N.D.)
Read the full story in your Wednesday, July 8th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com