The 2020 North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A and Class B Volleyball State Tournaments will be held November 19-21 at the FARGODOME with Todd Olson, Athletic Director for Fargo Public Schools, as the tournament manager.
Shanley recently received a forfeit from Wahpeton because of the number of Huskie players out due to COVID. That shifts the potential seeding for Valley City, determined by the results of this week’s game versus Fargo North and tie-breaker methods.
