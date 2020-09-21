Archery teams from Stark-Billings, Burleigh and McLean counties were awarded first place in their age and bow style division at the North Dakota State 4-H Archery Championships held at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.
Senior archers were required to participate in 3-D and a half-field round of National Field Archery Association archery. The individuals’ cumulative scores of the two events qualified the top four archers for the 2021 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Neb.
Read the full story in your Monday, September 21st Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.