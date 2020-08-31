“A vision starts with a thought, then the hard work begins.”
There’s a moment in life that comes along, shakes you to the core and makes you rethink what you thought you knew. It’s a moment that changes your trajectory and sets you apart from the rest. For Lindsey Miller, 2020 Miss Rodeo ND Winter Show Queen, she has met that moment face to face. She is fulfilling her dream as a rodeo queen—attending rodeos, mentoring young dreamers and representing the western lifestyle to the masses.
Home for Lindsey is Flaxton, which is located in the Northwestern part of North Dakota. She and her family reside on a ranch just west of there, a stone’s throw away from Canada. She is the oldest sibling from a family of six: her mom and dad, Steve and Denise, younger brother Zane, brother Wry, and then there’s Kayel, the youngest, energetic and the outgoing of the family. Kayel and Lindsey’s personalities clash, but I sense the eagerness in Kayel to find out who she is and Lindsey’s patience and willingness to help her out.
