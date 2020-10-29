In meets at Grand Forks, Devils Lake and Fargo—among others—the Hi-Liner Cross Country Team truly hit the ground running and remained dedicated to doing their best and representing their school and community well.
They closed out their season with the 2020 State Class A Meet in Jamestown this past weekend, where each of the Hi-Liner athletes performed well.
