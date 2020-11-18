Fourteen schools were at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center to participate in the 2020 Girls’ State Swimming & Diving. It was Bismarck Century High School that came away 1st as a team, the defending state champs taking the 2020 title.
Event Results
200 Yard Medley Relay:
1. McKenna Matt, Paige Keller, Erin Palmer, Lexi Duchsherer – Bismarck Century, 1:45.95
2. Breanna Lund, Lauren McDonagh, Tierney Howell, Bree Triplett – West Fargo Sheyenne, 1:48.26
3. Liv Hettinger, Hannah Potter, Tatum Brookes, Alexis Doeling – West Fargo, 1:49.35
