Camp Overview...
Running camp consists of 9 hours over the course of three weeks. The camp is designed to encourage summer running and improve general fitness knowledge. Each 1.5 hour session will include stretching, a running workout, core workout, and strengthening exercises.
Camp Dates & Times...
The camp runs from 7:00-8:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays the three weeks leading up to the start of the season. Dates: July 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30
Who May Participate...
The XC camp is open to any students entering 7-12 grades for the 2020-21 school year.
Camp Instructors...
Deb Beilke has been teaching & coaching over thirty years. She is an accomplished runner and has participated in road races for over 40 years. Deb has completed 34 marathons along with numerous half marathons and 10k races. Trevor Bakalar has been teaching & coaching for over twenty years. He began his running career in 1987 when he joined his high school cross-country team and continued to run to stay physically fit for the military and adventure/obstacle racing.
Allison Baasch has been teaching & coaching for the past 2 years and has coached volleyball and cross country in the past. She has participated in 2 half marathons and other road races. She enjoys the sport of running.
Camp Site...
Participants will meet at Dacotah Bank Track at Hanna Field for each session.
Required Athletic Equipment...
Participants must furnish their workout attire, so they are ready to run and workout each camp session. A good pair of running shoes is a must.
Camp Fees... The cost of the camp for the athletes is $30.
Registration begins today and ends July 10th. Each participant must submit the following: $30 payment in cash or check. Checks should be made to Deb Beilke - XC Running Camp. Completed registration form. Completed waiver form. Mail to: Deb Beilke 1230 Central Ave N Valley City, ND 58072