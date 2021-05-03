The 17th annual Viper Cup Golf Challenge is to be hosted on Friday, July 30th at the Valley City Town and Country Club. This fundraiser is typically Viper Hockey’s biggest of the year, and the funds from the event will go towards maintaining their facility and purchasing new equipment in order to keep the cost of being involved as low as possible.
